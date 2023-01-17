Ghana’s Hospitality Sector to get major Boost With WSO’s sustainable hotels and resorts certification

Leading global sustainability organization, the World Sustainability Organization (WSO) has collaborated with the Fort Group to offer its internationally recognized Sustainable Resorts and Hotels Certification to sustainability-conscious Hotels and Resorts across Ghana.

The WSO Sustainable Resorts and Hotels Certification is obtainable to hospitality facilities in Ghana that are environmentally responsible and sustainability-centered.

Over recent years, Ghana has emerged as a pioneer in the field of community-based ecotourism, which aims to create a mutually beneficial three-way relationship between conservationists, tourists, and local communities. Eco-friendly hotels and resorts are hospitality facilities that significantly reduce their environmental impact through green best practices in maintenance, services, logistics, products, and supplies.

Founder and Director of the World Sustainability Organization and Sustainability Expert, Paolo Bray advises sustainability-conscious Hotels and Resorts in Ghana to endeavor to obtain the WSO Sustainable Resorts and Hotels Certification as it will set them apart, and present them to a global market seeking eco-friendly hospitality facilities.

“Responsible tourists can count on a reliable, third-party, consumer-friendly certification to rapidly identify those tourism operators, products and services, which respect the environment. Our certification seeks to motivate sustainability-conscious hospitality facilities in Ghana and support them in their efforts to lower the environmental and social impacts of tourism.” Said Paolo Bray.

Ghanaian Hotels and Resorts eligible for the WSO’s leading and internationally recognized sustainability certification will be screened to ensure the protection of natural environments, wildlife, and natural resources when developing and managing tourism activities. Additionally, eligible facilities are to provide authentic tourist experiences that celebrate and conserve heritage and culture.

“Following the Covid-19 pandemic, with a steady increase in the patronage of hospitality facilities, it is the right time to boost the sustainable tourism movement, for better and lower impact tourism. WSO certifications have a presence in over 70 countries, with over 1,000 companies certified, represented on over 3,000 products globally.” Paolo Bray noted.

The World Sustainability Organization is a global organization whose key objective is the conservation of ecosystems, aimed at protecting critical habitats and endangered species globally by means of the sustainability certifications – Friend of the Sea and Friend of the Earth and the related conservation and awareness projects, it is headquartered in Italy.

For further details on the World Sustainability Organization’s Sustainable Resorts and Hotels Certification, contact the Fort Group at fortgroupofcompanies@gmail.com, or call (+233) 20-198-3046.