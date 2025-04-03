Ghana’s IMF Bailout at Risk Over Unpaid Debts to US Firms

Ghana faces potential setbacks in securing continued U.S. support for its $3 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout amid mounting pressure from Washington to settle over $100 million in debts owed to American companies.

The dispute centers on unpaid bills for services rendered to state-owned entities, including the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and telecom provider AirtelTigo, with U.S. officials warning that delayed repayments could jeopardize future IMF disbursements.

In January, Senator James E. Risch, ranking member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, urged Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to leverage America’s status as the IMF’s largest shareholder to block further financial assistance to Ghana until $251 million owed to U.S. firms is repaid. While the appeal did not disrupt the IMF’s January payout, diplomatic sources indicate frustration is growing in Congress over Ghana’s stalled payments.

U.S. Ambassador to Ghana Virginia Palmer emphasized the urgency of resolving the debts during a recent press briefing in Accra, framing the issue as both a financial obligation and a deterrent to future foreign investment. “It’s a tricky thing,” she said. “I’m saying, stick with your IMF program, practice fiscal conservatism, and please pay American companies. But that’s a liability—a debt like other debts.”

Palmer acknowledged facing pressure from Senator Risch, who now chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. In his January letter, Risch explicitly called for withholding support for IMF disbursements until repayments advance. The ambassador warned that Ghana’s reputation as a stable investment destination could suffer if the debts linger. “Before new investors come, they call their friends,” she said. “The word will get out: ‘It’s a great place… but I’m owed hundreds of millions of dollars.’ No company can face shareholders with that liability.”

Ghana, which defaulted on most of its $30 billion external debt in 2022, has restructured obligations to bilateral lenders and bondholders under its IMF program. However, debts to private companies remain unresolved. Dr. Patrick Asuming, an economist at the University of Ghana, criticized the public nature of the dispute but urged the government to prioritize negotiations with creditors. “The government should meet all private companies it owes and agree on payment timelines,” he said. “IMF funding shouldn’t be diverted to settle these debts, but dialogue is critical to avoid escalation.”

Ghana’s predicament underscores the tightrope walked by developing nations navigating IMF austerity measures while balancing obligations to foreign creditors. For the U.S., the stance reflects a broader strategy to protect corporate interests amid global debt crises—a delicate balance when strategic partnerships are at stake. Historically, IMF programs have faced political headwinds when bilateral disputes spill into multilateral negotiations, as seen in Argentina’s 2001 default and Greece’s 2015 bailout turmoil.

While Ghana’s IMF program remains on track for now, the standoff highlights a recurring tension: how to reconcile fiscal discipline with the practical realities of maintaining investor confidence. For Accra, swift, transparent engagement with creditors may prove as vital as IMF compliance in securing long-term stability. The coming months will test whether diplomatic channels can resolve the impasse before it dims Ghana’s hard-earned reputation as a regional economic anchor.