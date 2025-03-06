Ghana’s Independence and the Bible: Apostle Amoako Attah Explains Nkrumah’s Spiritual Inspiration

Ghana’s Independence Day, celebrated every March 6, is more than just a historical milestone; according to Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, it carries a deep biblical and spiritual significance that many Ghanaians may not fully understand.

Speaking on Angel FM, Apostle Amoako Attah explained that Ghana’s first president, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, was a deeply prayerful leader who read and believed in the Bible.

Nkrumah, he indicated, drew inspiration from the story of Israel’s liberation from Egypt and positioned himself as a modern-day Moses, leading Ghana to freedom from colonial rule.

Why March? A Link to the Bible and Israel’s Independence

Apostle Amoako Attah emphasized that March was not chosen randomly as Ghana’s Independence Month.

He referenced Exodus 12:1-2, where God commanded Moses and Aaron in Egypt, saying:

“This month shall be unto you the beginning of months: it shall be the first month of the year to you.”

This, he explained, marked the beginning of Israel’s liberation and their journey to the Promised Land.

Ghana, like ancient Israel, was under the rule of a foreign power (British colonial rule) and sought freedom.

Nkrumah, drawing parallels between Ghana and Israel, deliberately chose March as the symbolic month of Ghana’s independence.

According to the Apostle, this choice was not just political, but spiritual, aligning Ghana’s destiny with biblical prophecy.

The Significance of the Big Six and the Number Six in the Bible

Another major point Apostle Amoako Attah raised was Nkrumah’s choice of the Big Six as the leaders of Ghana’s independence movement.

He questioned, “Why six? Why not seven?” and provided a biblical explanation.

He referenced Exodus 5:15, which describes how the elders of Israel stood behind Moses and Aaron when appealing to Pharaoh for freedom.

In the same way, five leaders stood behind Nkrumah, making him the sixth person, mirroring the biblical event where Moses and Aaron acted as spokespersons for the Israelites.

The Apostle also highlighted that Moses was born on March 7, which, he suggested, could be why Nkrumah strategically declared Ghana’s independence on March 6, instead of March 7.

Ghana and Israel: Shared Destinies?

According to Apostle Amoako Attah, Ghana’s culture, behavior, and governance structure share striking similarities with Israel.

He suggested that Ghana’s historical and spiritual trajectory mirrors that of the biblical Israelites, and that Nkrumah may have consciously aligned the country’s independence movement with divine principles.

He urged Ghanaians to reflect on the deeper meaning behind the country’s Independence Day and recognize the spiritual foundation on which the nation was built.

A Call for National Reflection

Apostle Amoako Attah’s insights provide a new perspective on why Ghana celebrates its independence in March. While many see it as a political event, his biblical interpretation suggests that Nkrumah saw Ghana’s liberation as a spiritual mission, much like the Israelites’ escape from Egypt.

He encouraged Ghanaians to appreciate the spiritual essence of Ghana’s independence, urging leaders to seek divine wisdom in governance and nation-building.

As Ghana marks 68 years of independence, Apostle Amoako Attah’s revelations may spark renewed discussions on the historical, political, and spiritual dimensions of the nation’s founding, challenging Ghanaians to see their history through a different lens.