Ghana’s Industrial Hemp Sector Awaits Liftoff After Years of Regulatory Delays

Ghana’s legalization of industrial hemp cultivation, first approved under the 2020 Narcotics Control Commission Act, has faced a protracted regulatory journey marked by court challenges and legislative delays.

With final regulations now in place under Legislative Instrument 2475, stakeholders are pushing the government to accelerate licensing and unlock what experts describe as a multi-billion-dollar economic opportunity.

The framework, finalized in December 2023, permits licensed cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis containing no more than 0.3% THC for industrial and medicinal use. This comes after a Supreme Court ruling in 2022 nullified an earlier provision, stalling progress for over three years. While countries like Zimbabwe, Lesotho, and South Africa have already tapped into global hemp markets, Ghana’s delays have cost it potential revenue and jobs, according to industry advocates.

“This is an industrial revolution waiting to happen,” said Nana K. Agyemang, CEO of the Hempire Association, which represents over 70 prospective growers. He emphasized hemp’s versatility in textiles, construction materials, and biofuels, noting that swift action could reduce Ghana’s reliance on foreign loans. However, lingering bureaucratic and financial hurdles threaten to slow progress. Proposed licensing fees, initially reported at $45,000 for a two-hectare plot, sparked outcry over affordability, prompting lawmakers to reconsider the cost structure to avoid excluding small-scale farmers.

Ghana’s potential in the sector is bolstered by its tropical climate, which allows up to four hemp harvests annually, and its existing agricultural workforce. Analysts project the African industrial hemp market could reach $2.4 billion, with Ghana positioned to claim a significant share through exports of fiber, seeds, and processed goods like CBD oils. The country’s ports and membership in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) further enhance its export capacity. Yet without rapid infrastructure investment and farmer training, these advantages risk being squandered.

Challenges remain, particularly around public perception and enforcement. Lawmakers have stressed that recreational cannabis remains illegal, and concerns persist about regulatory transparency. During parliamentary debates, some legislators warned against lax oversight, urging strict controls to prevent diversion to illicit markets. Industry leaders, meanwhile, call for clear licensing timelines and safeguards against political favoritism.

The government has signaled commitment to the sector’s growth, pointing to partnerships with Rwanda on fintech licensing and digital payment systems as models for cross-border collaboration. Economic planners highlight hemp’s potential to diversify Ghana’s agriculture-dominated economy, create thousands of jobs, and attract foreign investment. Projections suggest roles could span farming, processing, R&D, and logistics, offering opportunities for Ghana’s youth, who face a 14% unemployment rate.

As African nations increasingly vie for a stake in the global hemp industry, Ghana’s success hinges on translating its regulatory framework into action. Lessons from Morocco’s export-focused reforms and Uganda’s large-scale cultivation provide a roadmap, but stakeholders stress that delays are no longer affordable. With global hemp markets projected to exceed $24 billion by 2033, the next six months will test whether Ghana can transition from policymaking to implementation and finally capitalize on a crop long overshadowed by controversy.