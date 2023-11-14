Ghana’s Inflation Declines to 35.2 percent in October

In October, inflation in Ghana dropped for the third consecutive time, reaching 35.2%, marking a 2.9 percentage point drop from September’s 38.1%. According to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the Ghana Statistical Service, food inflation was at 44.8%, and non-food inflation was at 27.7%.

This information is crucial as Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is set to present the 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy to Parliament on November 15.

Government Statistician Prof. Samuel Kobina Annim views the decline in inflation as a positive development.