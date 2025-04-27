Ghana’s Inflation Eases but Economic Strain Persists

Ghana’s inflation rate showed signs of moderation in early 2025, though prices remain stubbornly high for consumers and businesses.

The Bank of Ghana’s latest data reveals core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, declined to 15.8% in February – a significant drop from 21.8% the previous year. Headline inflation followed suit, falling to 23.1% in March from its 2024 peak.

This gradual cooling stems from multiple factors: a relatively stable cedi, the central bank’s maintained 28% policy rate, and fiscal adjustments including the controversial repeal of the E-Levy tax. Food inflation showed particular improvement, easing to 28.1% in February, while non-food inflation dropped to 18.8%.

Yet these figures remain far above Ghana’s 11.9% target for 2025. The IMF projects year-end inflation at 17.5%, suggesting continued hardship for households. Regional disparities compound the challenge, with some areas experiencing markedly higher costs than national averages indicate.

Economists note the progress but warn against premature optimism. “While directionally positive, current inflation levels still erode purchasing power,” noted one Accra-based analyst. “The real test will be maintaining this trajectory amid global uncertainties and domestic structural constraints.”

The central bank faces delicate policy decisions in coming months – balancing the need for continued price stability with concerns about stifling economic growth. With food prices and external shocks posing ongoing risks, Ghana’s path to sustainable inflation control appears gradual at best. For market traders and families nationwide, the modest declines offer little respite from what remains one of Africa’s highest cost-of-living burdens.