Ghana’s Inflation Eases Slightly to 23.1% Amid Cedi Stability

Ghana’s inflation rate slowed for the second straight month in February, dropping marginally to 23.1% from January’s 23.5%, as reported by the Ghana Statistical Service.

Analysts attribute the modest decline to a steadier national currency, the cedi, which has reduced the cost pressures of imported goods. While the trend offers a glimmer of relief, inflation remains stubbornly above the central bank’s 6–10% target, underscoring persistent economic strains.

Government Statistician Samuel Kobina Annim noted that non-food inflation, which includes housing and transportation costs, drove the slowdown. However, food prices—a critical concern for households—continued their upward climb, reflecting lingering supply challenges and global commodity pressures. The Bank of Ghana has held its benchmark interest rate at 27% since late 2023, attempting to balance inflation control with support for economic growth amid uneven recovery efforts.

Ghana’s economy, heavily reliant on cocoa and gold exports, faces headwinds despite recent policy interventions. In September 2024, authorities raised cocoa farmgate prices by 45% to deter smuggling and incentivize production—a move met with cautious optimism. Meanwhile, the cedi’s relative stability has been fragile. The Economist Intelligence Unit forecasts a slight depreciation to GH¢17.23 per U.S. dollar by late 2025, hinging on factors like progress in debt restructuring talks and stronger gold export revenues.

A provisional budget approved by Parliament in January 2025 averted a government shutdown, allocating GHȼ68.1 billion ($4.65 billion) through March to cover urgent expenditures, including energy sector debts. While the short-term fiscal patch provides breathing room, analysts stress that structural reforms remain critical to sustaining momentum.

The back-to-back dip in inflation, though incremental, signals tentative progress. Yet Ghana’s path to stability remains fraught. Policymakers must navigate competing priorities: curbing living costs without stifling growth, stabilizing the cedi amid global volatility, and rebuilding investor confidence after years of fiscal turbulence. For now, the data offers a fragile hope—but no guarantee—that the worst of the storm has passed.