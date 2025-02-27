Ghana’s Inflation Forecast: Steady Decline to 13.6% by 2025, But Single-Digit Target Faces Hurdles

Ghana’s inflation rate is projected to ease to 13.6% by the end of 2025, according to a recent analysis by Fitch Solutions, marking a significant drop from the 54.1% peak recorded in December 2022.

While this signals gradual economic stabilization, experts caution that achieving single-digit inflation within the next two years remains an uphill battle, citing persistent food price volatility, utility hikes, and external pressures.

The report notes that inflation averaged 18.8% in 2025, reflecting a year of uneven progress. A temporary uptick to 23.5% in January 2025 — up from 20.3% in August 2024 — underscored the lingering “stickiness” of price pressures. Food costs, which account for over 42% of household spending, continue to drive uncertainty. Supply chain disruptions, climate-related agricultural setbacks, and currency fluctuations have compounded the challenge, slowing the pace of disinflation.

Monetary policy remains a critical lever. The Bank of Ghana has maintained a tight stance to curb inflation, though balancing interest rate hikes with economic growth concerns poses risks. Meanwhile, recent spikes in water and electricity tariffs, alongside volatile transport costs, have added short-term strain. Analysts suggest stabilization in these sectors could gradually improve purchasing power, but warn that sustained relief hinges on broader structural reforms.

Exchange rate stability also plays a pivotal role. Past depreciation of the cedi triggered sharp price increases for imported fuel and goods, highlighting the need for fiscal discipline and coordinated policy. While the local currency has shown tentative signs of steadiness, global economic headwinds and domestic debt management challenges could test resilience.

Fitch Solutions emphasizes that Ghana’s path to single-digit inflation will require more than incremental progress. Strengthening agricultural productivity, maintaining prudent monetary-fiscal coordination, and stabilizing key sectors like energy are deemed essential. While optimism exists for moderated inflation in housing, utilities, and transport — factors that could spur consumer demand — analysts stress that near-term targets remain ambitious.

For businesses, a downward inflation trend offers hope for predictable operating costs and pricing strategies. Consumers, however, may need to wait longer for meaningful relief, particularly in food markets. As Ghana navigates these complexities, the broader question persists: Can macroeconomic stability outpace the pressures keeping inflation stubbornly above single digits? The answer, for now, rests on the government’s ability to turn policy pledges into measurable progress.