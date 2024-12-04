Ghana’s inflation rises to 23 percent in November

Ghana’s annual inflation rate increased to 23 percent in November, indicating a 0.9 percentage-point rise from 22.1 percent in October, the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) said Wednesday.

Samuel Annim, the government statistician at the GSS, said during a monthly briefing that compared to October, food inflation climbed 3.1 percentage points to 25.9 percent in November, while non-food inflation saw a dip of 0.8 percentage points to 20.7 percent.

Meanwhile, the inflation rate for locally produced and imported items stood at 25.4 percent and 17.6 percent respectively, the statistician added.

Last month, the Bank of Ghana announced a decision to keep its key lending rate at 27 percent to curb the rising risk of inflation.