Ghana’s inflation up to 42.2 percent in May

Vendors sell products at a market in Accra, Ghana, on July 14, 2022. Data released by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) Wednesday indicated that Ghana's inflation rate rose to 29.8 percent in June, compared with 27.6 percent a month earlier. (Photo by Seth/Xinhua)
Ghana’s inflation rate increased 1 percentage point to 42.2 percent year on year in May, after a dip to 41.2 percent in April, according to the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS).

“Ghana’s food inflation was 51.8 percent in May, compared with 48.7 percent a month earlier, while non-food inflation declined to 34.6 percent from 35.4 percent in April,” said Samuel Annim, the government statistician at the GSS, in a press briefing Wednesday.

Meanwhile, inflation for locally produced and imported items stood at 36.2 percent and 43.8 percent, respectively, he noted.

Ghana’s inflation rate declined four consecutive times from January to April after reaching a record high of 54.1 percent in December. The central bank kept its benchmark lending rate at 29.5 percent at its latest meeting in May, hoping to ease inflation further.

The West African country has been restructuring its domestic and foreign debts due to a crippling economic crisis that compelled the government to return to the International Monetary Fund for a 3-billion-U.S. dollar loan. Enditem

