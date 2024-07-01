Ghana’s Information Minister Urges Accountability as RTI Compliance Falls Short

Ghana’s Information Minister has expressed concern over low compliance with the Right to Information (RTI) Act among public institutions, calling the situation “unacceptable.”

In 2023, the RTI Commission received annual reports from only 322 out of 683 expected institutions, prompting calls for stricter enforcement of penalties outlined in the RTI Act 2019.

Among the compliant institutions, which accounted for less than half of those required to report, 173 received 1,749 information requests. The Ghana Revenue Authority processed the most requests, handling 115 inquiries. However, of the total requests, 1,225 were approved by information officers, while 281 were rejected primarily due to exemptions under the RTI Act or issues regarding custody.

The Minister emphasized that exemptions under the RTI Act cover sensitive areas such as national security, public safety, and individual privacy. She assured the public that the RTI Commission, functioning as an independent body, would address any unjustified denials of information by public institutions.

Furthermore, the Minister reported progress on the Legislative Instrument (LI) accompanying the RTI Act, signalling ongoing efforts to strengthen implementation frameworks. Parliamentary leaders commended the Minister’s proactive reporting and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fostering transparency and accountability across public sectors.