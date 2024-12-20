Ghana’s Insurance Commissioner Launches Steering Committee to Drive Inclusive Insurance for Poverty Reduction

The Commissioner of Insurance (Ag.), Mr. Michael Kofi Andoh, has tasked a newly inaugurated 12-member steering committee with unlocking the transformative potential of inclusive insurance in Ghana.

The goal is to reduce poverty and improve livelihoods, particularly by prioritizing financial inclusion in underserved communities.

Speaking at the launch of the committee, Mr. Andoh emphasized the need to combat poverty and create pathways for financial inclusion, asserting that inclusive insurance could provide vital access to essential payment services. He pointed to the untapped potential within Ghana’s informal sector and underscored the importance of expanding agricultural insurance and introducing parametric insurance solutions to address the country’s vulnerabilities.

The committee, chaired by Mrs. Stella Jonah, Head of Supervision at the National Insurance Commission (NIC), is composed of representatives from key institutions, including Mr. Abdul-Rashid Rahman, who serves as the Secretary to the Committee. Other members include Mohammed Hafiz Issahaku, Head of Innovation at NIC, Kyeame Ghansah, Head of Research at NIC, and Mrs. Patience Arku-Boham from the Ministry of Finance.

Other notable members include Nicholas Nyagblornu from the Ministry of Health, Emmanuel Kofi Asare Abrokwa of the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA), Dr. Yaw Opoku Boateng from the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), and Dr. Kingsley Kwabahson, CEO of the Ghana Insurers Association (GIA). The committee also includes experts from various organizations such as Leona Lillian Abban of TURACO Inclusive, Kofi Akoto Okoampah from the Insurance Brokers Association of Ghana (IBAG), and Ernestina Amankra of the Insurance Awareness Coordinators’ Group (IACG).

Dr. Amina Sammo, Coordinator of the Insurance and Risk Finance Facility at the UNDP, praised the inauguration as a milestone in advancing inclusive insurance. “This marks a significant step in empowering people in inner-city and low-income communities across the country,” Dr. Sammo stated, highlighting the successful partnership between NIC and UNDP.

The steering committee is charged with developing strategies to extend insurance coverage to underserved populations, with a particular focus on the informal sector. Members are also expected to drive awareness and adoption of inclusive insurance products, helping to promote financial empowerment and resilience across Ghana.

This initiative aligns with the broader goals of the National Insurance Commission to address gaps in the country’s insurance sector and stimulate economic growth through enhanced financial inclusion.