Ghana’s Insurance Leaders Demand Role in National Economic Planning

Solomon Amah-Kai Lartey, newly re-elected president of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Ghana (CIIG), has called for insurers to be central participants in national economic policymaking, arguing that their risk management expertise is vital to safeguarding Ghana’s financial stability.

His appeal, made during a swearing-in ceremony at the National Insurance Commission (NIC) headquarters in Accra on February 13, underscores a broader push for cross-sector collaboration amid mounting economic challenges.

“Every economic activity carries risk, yet those trained to navigate these risks are often absent from critical discussions,” Lartey declared at his investiture, attended by industry leaders, regulators, and policymakers. “Including insurance professionals in economic dialogues isn’t optional—it’s essential for designing policies that are both resilient and sustainable.” His remarks reflect simmering frustration among insurers, who argue their input could mitigate crises like currency volatility, climate-related agricultural losses, or pandemic-style disruptions.

The ceremony, doubling as a networking forum, saw the reinstatement of CIIG’s executive team, including Vice President Yvonne Osei-Addo, General Secretary Joel Lartey, and Treasurer Jason Amo Gyimah. Alongside pledges to elevate industry standards and public awareness, the leaders emphasized modernizing Ghana’s insurance sector to align with digital innovation and youth-driven markets.

Notably, the event also integrated representatives from major industry bodies—such as the Insurance Brokers Association of Ghana and the Ghana Insurers Association—into the CIIG council, signaling a unified front to strengthen sectoral ties. Analysts view this move as strategic, particularly as Ghana navigates debt restructuring and seeks IMF-backed fiscal reforms.

Lartey’s demand, however, raises questions about historical exclusion. Critics note that while agriculture and healthcare dominate Ghana’s economy, insurance penetration remains below 2%, leaving critical sectors exposed. For instance, delayed payouts to farmers after erratic rainfall or pest outbreaks often deepen poverty cycles, exacerbating reliance on state aid. Insurers argue their early inclusion in policy design could preempt such crises through tailored products, like index-based crop insurance or health coverage schemes.

The push also intersects with broader governance debates. As Ghana’s government faces public anger over inflation and unemployment, integrating insurers into economic planning could signal a shift toward technocratic solutions. Yet skepticism persists. Past initiatives, such as the National Health Insurance Scheme, have been marred by funding gaps and corruption allegations, highlighting the need for transparency.

For now, Lartey’s agenda hinges on persuading policymakers that insurers are more than financial safety nets—they are strategic partners in nation-building. With Ghana’s economy at a crossroads, the stakes for inclusion have never been higher. As one guest at the cocktail event remarked anonymously, “Ignoring risk managers in economic planning is like building a house without foundations. Sooner or later, it collapses.”