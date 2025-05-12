Ghana’s Insurance Sector Urged to Embrace Digital Transformation

Industry leaders have issued a stark warning to Ghana’s insurance sector: adapt to technological disruption or risk irrelevance.

The call to action came during the Ghana Insurance College’s 18th graduation ceremony, where speakers emphasized the urgent need for digital upskilling and innovation in the traditionally conservative industry.

Emmanuel Mahama Baba, former head of both Vanguard Assurance and the Ghana Insurers Association, delivered a pointed address highlighting the sector’s critical crossroads. “Global insurers are already leveraging AI, real-time analytics and customized digital solutions,” he noted. “Ghana cannot afford to lag behind.” His remarks underscored the widening gap between local practices and international standards, despite regulatory efforts like the National Insurance Commission’s innovation sandbox for insurtech startups.

The skills deficit presents a particular challenge. Baba referenced McKinsey projections showing 55% growth in tech skill demands by 2030, contrasting sharply with Ghana’s current insurance education focus on traditional underwriting. He advocated for curriculum reforms to produce professionals fluent in blockchain, cybersecurity and data analytics – competencies now essential for product development and fraud prevention.

Talent retention emerged as another pressing issue, with the industry struggling to attract tech-savvy youth who perceive insurance as outdated. Baba proposed transforming workplace culture to emphasize creativity and digital fluency, while Dr. Abiba Zakariah of the NIC announced plans for campus innovation hubs starting at the University of Ghana. These centers will engage students in practical insurance product design, bridging the gap between theory and market needs.

The warnings come amid mounting external pressures – from climate-related risks to cyber threats – that demand more sophisticated risk management solutions. While some local firms have begun digitizing operations, experts stress that piecemeal adoption won’t suffice. As Dr. Zakariah cautioned graduates: “The industry can’t keep playing catch-up. To lead, we must outpace the disruption.”

The ceremony’s dual message of celebration and urgency reflects the sector’s pivotal moment. With insurance penetration hovering below 2% of GDP, the potential for growth is significant – but only for those willing to fundamentally rethink their approach. As Baba concluded, the choice is clear: “Reinvent or become obsolete.” The coming years will test whether Ghana’s insurers can transform warnings into actionable innovation.