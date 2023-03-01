Ghana’s intangible cultural heritage to be on UNESCO’s World Heritage List

Madam Bernice Ann Deh-Kumah, Executive Director, National Folklore Board, says Ghana will soon put its intangible cultural heritage on the UNESCO’s World Heritage List to drive tourism traffic and generate revenue.

She said the Board would compile a national register after collecting data on the intangibles from across the regions.

“When we put it on the World Heritage List, people can sit in US, Europe and other places, click a button, and say it is now the Ejura festival in Ghana, so I want to come to Ghana,” Madam Deh-Kumah, said.

The Executive Director said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, adding that the application to UNESCO would be done immediately after meeting the Organisation’s requirements.

She said intangible cultural heritage like festivals and foods were the things that made culture unique, saying, “nobody can take them from us”.

“Our dances -agbadza, kete or even the preparation of ‘Akple and fetri detsi’can not be taken away from us,” Madam Deh-Kumah said.

She said: “The intangibles will drive traffic to Ghana and the cash inflows to the value chain businesses and the economy will be huge.”

She said the register to be compiled would present accurate data to inform policy for job creation.