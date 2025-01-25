Ghana’s Interior Minister-Designate Calls for Mandatory Use of Body Cameras for Police Officers

Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, Ghana’s Minister-Designate for the Interior, has strongly advocated for the mandatory use of body cameras by police officers as a key measure to address concerns over police misconduct.

Speaking during his vetting before Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Friday, January 24, Muntaka argued that implementing body cameras would enhance accountability within the Ghana Police Service and help rebuild public trust, which has been eroded due to incidents of police brutality and extortion.

Muntaka pointed out the growing public outcry against police misconduct, stressing the need for a solution that ensures greater transparency in police-citizen interactions. He proposed a policy that would require all officers to wear and activate body cameras while on duty, providing a clear and unbiased record of encounters between the police and the public.

“This will help eliminate any doubts or issues, particularly in cases of extortion or brutality,” Muntaka stated, emphasizing that the cameras would accurately capture the officer’s actions, thereby ensuring full accountability and transparency in law enforcement practices.