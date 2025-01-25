Ghana’s Interior Minister-Designate Proposes Public-Private Partnerships to Alleviate Prison Overcrowding

Ghana’s overcrowded prison system, long a subject of concern due to inhumane conditions and lack of resources, could see a significant reform if a proposal by Muntaka Mubarak, the Minister-Designate for the Interior, is accepted.

During his vetting before Parliament’s Appointments Committee on January 24, 2025, Mubarak suggested exploring public-private partnerships (PPPs) as a potential solution to the growing prison crisis.

Mubarak highlighted the success of similar models used in countries like the United States, where private companies build prisons that the government rents. “People build a prison, and the government rents it as a way of decongesting while ensuring all security concerns are addressed and maintaining the national security strategy,” he explained. He emphasized that such a system would allow for the creation of modern, well-maintained facilities that meet required standards, without placing the entire burden on the government.

Ghana’s prison facilities have long struggled with overcrowding, often holding inmates far beyond their intended capacity, which has compounded the challenges faced by the system. Mubarak’s proposal is an attempt to address these issues in a sustainable and efficient way, aligning with national security priorities while improving living conditions for inmates.

The suggestion of leveraging private sector investment and expertise to tackle the country’s prison overcrowding problem has sparked discussion about the potential for long-term solutions that balance both efficiency and human rights. If implemented, Mubarak’s approach could pave the way for a more robust and sustainable prison system in Ghana.