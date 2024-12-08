Ghana’s Interior Minister Henry Quartey Loses Ayawaso Central Seat to NDC’s Abdul Tubazu

Ghana’s Interior Minister and Member of Parliament for Ayawaso Central, Henry Quartey, has been ousted in the 2024 elections.

Quartey, who had held the seat, received 23,339 votes, falling short of his closest contender, Abdul Tubazu of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), who secured 29,965 votes.

In contrast, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) successfully retained the Old Tafo parliamentary seat in the Ashanti Region. Ekow Vincent Assafuah, the NPP candidate, garnered 31,106 votes, securing his seat once again in the fiercely contested election.

These results reflect the ongoing political shifts in Ghana as both major parties continue to battle for dominance in key constituencies across the country.