Ghana’s Interior Minister Orders Chiefs to Replace Crests with Legal Vehicle Plates by March Deadline

Ghana’s Interior Minister, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, has issued a stern directive to traditional leaders, demanding an end to the unauthorized use of chieftaincy crests as vehicle license plates.

Speaking at a general assembly of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs in Dodowa, Muntaka warned that the practice violates national traffic laws and poses significant security risks, with unregistered vehicles becoming untraceable if stolen or misused for criminal activities.

“No individual or institution is above the law,” Muntaka asserted, referencing Regulation 10 of Ghana’s Road Traffic Regulations (2012), which mandates all vehicles to display official plates issued by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA). He emphasized that even high-ranking officials, including the Vice-President, Speaker of Parliament, and Chief Justice, adhere to this rule. “It is only the President who constitutionally operates official vehicles without DVLA plates. For everyone else, compliance is non-negotiable,” he stated.

The minister’s remarks come amid rising concerns over chiefs replacing legal plates with custom crests, a trend he labeled “reckless and unlawful.” Such practices, he argued, not only undermine law enforcement efforts but also create loopholes for criminals to exploit. “If a crested vehicle is involved in a crime, how do authorities track it? These exemptions do not exist in our statutes,” Muntaka said, urging immediate compliance.

Traditional rulers have until the end of March to register all vehicles and affix valid DVLA plates. Failure to do so, the minister warned, will result in impoundment. “I do not wish to see chiefs’ vehicles seized, but the law will take its course if ignored,” he added, striking a tone of firm diplomacy. To ease the transition, Muntaka highlighted existing provisions for personalized plates, noting that chiefs could pay a fee to retain symbolic designs while adhering to legal standards.

The announcement follows plans for the Interior Ministry to launch a nationwide engagement campaign, with Muntaka pledging to visit all 16 regions to clarify the policy. Critics, however, argue that enforcement may face resistance in regions where traditional authority often intersects—or clashes—with state mandates.

Ghana’s chieftaincy system remains a cornerstone of cultural identity, yet Muntaka’s ultimatum underscores the government’s push to prioritize national security over ceremonial exemptions. As the March deadline looms, the move tests the balance between preserving tradition and enforcing modern legal frameworks—a tension increasingly defining Ghana’s governance landscape.