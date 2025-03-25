Ghana’s IT Agency Left with GH₵25 Amid GH₵813 Million Debt Scandal

Ghana’s National Information Technology Agency (NITA) has been rendered financially crippled, with just GHC25.08 remaining in its Bank of Ghana account despite accruing a debt of GHC813 million, Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George revealed Monday.

The disclosure has ignited allegations of systemic revenue diversion under the previous administration.

At a press briefing, George accused the former Akufo-Addo government of signing a third-party contract that redirected all NITA revenue to a private company, effectively stripping the agency of funds while leaving it saddled with liabilities. NITA, responsible for critical national IT infrastructure, now faces operational paralysis as its income is allegedly funneled to the unnamed firm.

“How does an agency providing essential services have only GHC25 in its account yet owe over GHC813 million? Meanwhile, a private entity profits from NITA’s infrastructure,” George stated. He emphasized that the arrangement left NITA unable to service debts or fund basic operations.

The minister disclosed he had blocked a GHC4 million payment to the private vendor, calling the demand “unjustifiable” given NITA’s financial collapse. The matter has been escalated to the Attorney General for investigation, while the company in question has been summoned to justify its role in the revenue-sharing scheme.

George labeled the situation a case of “state capture” and vowed to present a full report to Parliament, urging lawmakers to probe the contractual agreements and hold accountable those responsible. “This is blatant financial mismanagement. Ghanaians deserve transparency,” he said.

NITA’s near-empty coffers contrast sharply with its obligations, which include unpaid service contracts and infrastructure debts. The agency’s collapse threatens Ghana’s digital transformation agenda, which relies on NITA to oversee national IT projects, including broadband expansion and e-government services.

The Akufo-Addo administration has yet to respond to the allegations. Analysts warn the scandal could deepen public distrust in governance and deter private sector investment in Ghana’s tech sector.

As Parliament prepares to review the findings, pressure mounts for accountability in what critics call one of Ghana’s most egregious fiscal mismanagement cases in recent years.