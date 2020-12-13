Mr. Johnson Kwaku Gameli Kportufe, President of the Roll Ball Federation Ghana has been appointed President of Confederation of Africa Roller Basketball (CARB) at the confederation’s ordinary meeting held on Sunday, 18th October 2020.

He is commissioned to develop and promote sports on the continent in the next four years.

Mr. Johnson Kwaku Gameli Kportufe occupies several positions including Joint-Secretary at the Federation International Roller Basketball (FIRB). General Secretary, West Africa Roll ball Federation (WARBF), Deputy Secretary-General of Confederation Africa Football Skating, Deputy Secretary-General of World Skates Kho, President, Roll Ball Federation Ghana and Coordinator of IPTC, Parkour and Kho Kho.

Mr Gameli Kportufe is currently engaging stakeholders to develop Roll Ball in Ghana. He has met some sports journalists and was at the office of the Communications Director of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC).

He has plans of meeting top sports authorities to support his initiative of promoting Roll Ball Sports in Ghana.

He said sports is life as sports can cure many sicknesses and make people happy apart from the business and recreational benefits.

He called on schools, colleges and communities to embrace Roll Ball and all the allied disciplines like Parkour and Kho Kho.