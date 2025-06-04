Ghana’s Job Seekers Face Rising Fraud Amid Recruitment Scams

Ghana’s employment crisis has fueled an epidemic of recruitment fraud, with fraudulent offers saturating online platforms, public spaces, and social media channels.

These posts—promising “urgent job opportunities,” “guaranteed placement,” or “visa-assisted employment”—exploit thousands of desperate job seekers, particularly graduates and laid-off workers, often leaving victims financially depleted and disillusioned.

Veteran HR professional Noel Francis Agodzo attributes the surge to economic fundamentals: “It’s a simple matter of demand and supply. More people seek jobs than are available, creating fertile ground for scammers.” Fraudsters deploy sophisticated tactics, including professional websites, WhatsApp business accounts, and corporate impersonation, designing offers with manufactured urgency like “limited slots” or “payment confirms your place” to bypass scrutiny.

Agodzo identifies upfront payment demands as the primary red flag: “The recruiter should be paid by the company, not the job seeker. If that’s reversed, something’s wrong.” He notes scammers rely on victim silence due to shame, enabling ongoing operations. His advice emphasizes verification: “Slow down, ask questions, and verify everything.”

The phenomenon persists amid Ghana’s 12% youth unemployment rate and minimal digital platform oversight, shifting disproportionate burden onto job seekers for fraud prevention despite systemic labor market failures.