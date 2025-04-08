Ghana’s John Zile Steps Up for WBO Youth Title Bout in South Africa

Ghanaian boxer John Zile, the Universal Boxing Organization (UBO) Africa champion, will vie for the WBO Youth Super Bantamweight title against South Africa’s Siyabulela Hem on April 11, 2025, at Christian Centre Abbotsford in South Africa.

Zile replaces compatriot Enoch Tettey Tetteh in a late-notice opportunity, aiming to extend Ghana’s dominance in international boxing.

Nicknamed “The Monster,” Zile enters the bout with a record of 14 wins, one loss, and two draws, contrasting Hem’s 8-1-1 tally. Managed by Osibor Management & Promotions and trained at Accra’s renowned Bronx Boxing Gym, Zile emphasized readiness despite the short notice. “This is a great opportunity. I’ve been training consistently, so I accepted immediately. I’ll deliver a surprise victory,” he stated.

Zile’s journey to the ring began in Tuobodom, Bono East region, where he initially pursued football, trialing at Charity Academy before shifting to boxing. Now based in Bukom, Accra a hub for Ghanaian boxing talent, he credits the neighborhood’s competitive spirit for sharpening his resolve. “Bukom is about survival. It pushes you to earn respect,” he remarked.

The fight marks Zile’s first major international title bid, with hopes of joining Ghana’s lineage of world champions. His camp highlighted disciplined preparation and adaptability as key advantages against Hem, who will enjoy home support.

Authorities at Osibor Management reaffirmed confidence in Zile’s pedigree, noting his rapid rise since turning professional in 2021. The bout is expected to draw significant attention across Africa, underscoring Ghana’s deepening influence in global boxing circuits.