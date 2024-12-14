Ghana’s Joint Transition Team Takes Key Steps to Ensure Smooth Power Transfer

On Friday, December 13, 2024, Ghana’s Joint Transition Team held its second meeting, where critical decisions were made to facilitate a smooth and orderly transfer of power.

The focus of the meeting was on addressing ongoing payments, recruitments, and other administrative activities within the public sector during the transition period.

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, spokesperson for the Mahama Transition Team, announced that all such matters would now be reviewed on a case-by-case basis by the Transition Team to ensure transparency and proper management. “This move aims to bring clarity to the status of these payments and recruitments,” Ofosu explained, emphasizing that the decision was made to provide a structured and transparent approach to resolving outstanding issues.

Ofosu further urged public officials to comply with the new directive, stressing the importance of resisting any undue pressures that may arise during the sensitive transition phase. The move is part of a broader effort to safeguard the integrity of the government during this critical period and ensure that all decisions are made in line with established guidelines.

The decision to review ongoing payments and recruitments is seen as a crucial step in maintaining public trust and preventing hasty or politically motivated actions that could disrupt the transition process. With discussions around government appointments and resource allocations ongoing, the Team highlighted the importance of upholding the principles of fairness and transparency.

“We are committed to making this transition as seamless as possible,” Ofosu added, seeking to reassure the public and political stakeholders that efforts are underway to mitigate any potential political tensions or disputes that may arise as power changes hands.