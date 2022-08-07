Ghana’s Joseph Paul Amoah Places2d In 200m; Wins Bronze

Ghana’s Joseph Paul AMOAH ran 20.49s to win the Bronze medal in the men’s 200m at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

His hopes of winning another medal was dashed when the quartet team was disqualified in the 4x100m final..

By winning bronze in the 200m, Joseph Paul Amoah has won a first 200m medal by an African at the Games since 2006. Also it s a first 200m medal for Ghana since 1974 when George Daniels won it.