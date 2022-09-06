Ghana’s judicial system among the best in the world – former NPP Organizer

Ghana’s judicial system remains one of the best in the world, Mr Yaw Dabie Appiah Mensah, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bono Region, has stated.

He, therefore, asked Ghanaians to ignore ‘calculated attempts’ being made by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to denigrate the Service.

Mr Mensah, a former organiser of the NPP in the then Brong-Ahafo Region, said in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Odumase in the Sunyani West Municipality.

Reacting to recent criticisms of former President John Dramani Mahama against the judiciary, Mr Mensah said it was unfair for the former President to “instigate and incite the populace against the judiciary”.

Mr Mensah said Ghana’s politics had moved from attacks to campaign-based issues and, therefore, asked the NDC to centre their campaigns on issues of development.

“Ghanaians are now enlightened, and we expect the NDC, led by Mr Mahama, to outline what the NDC can do differently to stabilize the cedi and turn the fortunes of the nation round,” he said.