Ghana’s Kay 9ice Drops Inspiring Track ‘Olosho’ Ahead of EP Release

‘Olosho’ is off Kay 9ice’s upcoming EP, “Never Meant To Be” which will be released soon. In ‘Olosho’, Kay 9ice speaks about how his hustling and grinding fared this year.

Although things were not excellent for him, he does not give up, expressing the belief that things will be better next year so far as he keeps ‘grinding’.

Kay 9ice motivated those who want to give up on their dreams to continue chasing it with the faith that things will get better with time. The Afro Highlife Prince has almost 10 tracks to his credits including ‘Balancé‘ , ‘Fakye’ with Adina_Thembi, ‘Photo’, “Wo B3 Ti” and others.

He has worked with some of the top Ghanaian artists including Bisa K’dei, Sista Afia, Galaxy, Yaa Pono, Tsoobi Ryan Korsah, Tyrell (USA) etc. Meanwhile, the Stunnas Multimedia Signee has encouraged all fans to stream ‘Olosho’ on all music platforms here https://ditto.fm/olosho-kay-9ice