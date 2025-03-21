Ghana’s Komenda Sugar Factory: Decades of Missed Potential

Ghana’s quest for sugar self-sufficiency began in the 1960s under President Kwame Nkrumah, who envisioned reducing reliance on imports.

The Komenda Sugar Factory, built in the Central Region alongside Asutsuare, aimed to produce 24,000 tons annually. Initial designs assumed large-scale irrigated plantations would fuel operations, but reliance shifted to smallholder farmers lacking infrastructure. By 1969, both factories produced just 11% of their capacity.

Collapse

Despite employing 200 workers at its peak, Komenda shuttered in the 1990s. Studies cited inconsistent sugarcane supply as the core issue. A 1973 analysis by Dutch economist P.P. Van Der Wel noted the factory was “well designed” but hobbled by fragmented outgrowers dependent on rain-fed cultivation, unlike the planned irrigated estates. Poor coordination between agriculture and industry ministries exacerbated the decline.

Revival Efforts

In 2016, a $36.5 million refurbishment under President John Mahama promised 7,300 jobs and ethanol production. Yet operations stalled within months—again due to scarce sugarcane. Subsequent governments made similar pledges. A 2019 agreement with Park Agrotech and a 2023 lease with West Africa Agro Limited stalled, mirroring past failures.

Economic Toll

Ghana spends roughly $190 million annually on sugar imports, totaling over $2 billion in the past decade, per OEC data. The commodity ranked fourth among top food imports in 2024, costing $150 million. Meanwhile, Komenda’s rusting machinery symbolizes squandered opportunities to curb foreign expenditure and boost local industry.

Current officials, including Trade Minister Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, cite Komenda as part of a “24-hour economy” plan. Critics argue solutions remain unchanged: secure irrigated sugarcane plantations. “Without addressing raw material gaps, history will repeat,” says economist Kofi Anson. “This requires long-term agricultural investment, not short-term fixes.”

As Ghana’s cedi weakens under import pressures, stakeholders urge action. For Komenda’s revival to succeed, breaking cycles of inadequate planning may prove as crucial as funding.