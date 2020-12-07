Ghana’s Kumasi Asante Kotoko was declared winner of their Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League preliminary round second-leg tie against FC Nouadhibou of Mauritania without kicking a ball on Sunday.

This was due to the inability of the Mauritanian club to field a team for the return encounter at the Accra sports stadium.

The visitors who traveled with 16 players had two of their players test positive for COVID-19 and had to be isolated, leaving only 14 players, and the match officials prevented them from playing the match.

After several hours of back and forth, the Ghanaian side was declared winners of the tie by the match commissioner.

The match was initially scheduled for Saturday at the same venue but was called off after two players of FC Nouadhibou tested positive for the virus. CAF, later on Saturday, directed the match to be played on Sunday.

The two sides drew 1-1 in the first leg which was played in Mauritania last week. Kotoko will now face Al Hilal of Sudan in the final qualifying round.