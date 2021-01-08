Ghana’s Kumasi Asante Kotoko SC has been eliminated from this year’s Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League without kicking a ball.

CAF confirmed on its official website the 16 teams that have qualified for the mini-league, and stated that “Asante Kotoko (Ghana) could not raise 15 players for the match.”

Their Champions League second leg tie slated for Khartoum, Sudan against Al Hilal Omdurman on Wednesday was called off, after seven players and four officials of Kotoko allegedly tested positive for COVID-19.

Kotoko, who was suspicious of the COVID-19 test results, petitioned the CAF to investigate the matter but the continental football governing body has released the names of the 16 teams that have qualified for the mini-league draw scheduled on Jan. 8.

Kotoko will now move to the CAF Confederation Cup playoffs.