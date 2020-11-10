Ghanaian side Asante Kotoko will play Mauritian club FC Nouadhibou in the 2020-21 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League preliminary round.

Asante Kotoko will travel to Mauritania for the first leg of the tie on the weekend of November 27-29, with the second leg expected to be played on the weekend of December 4-6.

If Asante Kotoko advance, they will face the winners of the tie between Al Hilal of Sudan and Ugandan champions Vipers SC.

Also in the preliminary round, fellow Ghanaian outfit Ashanti Gold will face Salinas FC of Burkina Faso, with the winners taking on either Sudanese side Alamal Atbara or KVZ Sports club of Zanzibar.