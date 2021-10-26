Ghana’s Kwadjo Anani Shines At European Open Judo Championships In Malaga

Without a doubt the biggest celebration at the international judo event was Kwadjo ANANI who was representing Ghana.
There would have been no way to tell if he representing France, Spain, Netherlands or Italy with the mass celebrations as he took the bronze in the -100kg category, but the 21 year old has a great record in Italy, and now on the continental tour.
He represented Ghana at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
