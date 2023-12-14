Ghana’s Kwame Awagah, Now a Member of African Fintech Network

The Africa Fintech Network announces the appointment of Mr. Martin Kwame Awagah, President of the Ghana FinTech and Payments Association, to serve as a Board Member for the period starting 2023 to 2026.

Mr. Awagah’s appointment to this esteemed position comes on the back of his exceptional leadership, passion and unwavering commitment to advancing the fintech and/or digital financial sector landscape in Ghana, Africa as a whole and by extension, the Caribbean as well. With a rich background and experience in the financial technology industry, his strategic vision aligns seamlessly with the objectives of the African Fintech Network.

The Network stands as a prominent organization dedicated to fostering collaboration, innovation, and sustainable growth within the fintech sector across the entire African continent. Mr. Awagah’s appointment to the Board is expected to bring invaluable insights and contributions to furthering the organization’s mission.

Speaking on this new appointment, Mr. Awagah said, “with immense gratitude, I accept and step into this new role as a Board Member of an organization that is working to promote the cashlite agenda and smooth cross-border transactions across the continent without any stress for businesses on the continent. Africa, with its abundant opportunities have seen an incredible rise in digital finance and it is on this premise I am excited of the work ahead and tasks we need to work together in achieving a borderless Africa. This appointment is not only a personal achievement but a commitment to championing innovation, collaboration, and sustainable growth in the African fintech landscape. Together, let’s pave the way for a dynamic future in financial technology across our continent.”

In addition to Mr. Awagah, AFN welcomed a stellar cohort of 16 new Board of Directors from the various member Associations on the continent. They include:

1. Ali Hussein Kassim – Association of Fintechs in Kenya

2. Alex SEA – Cote D’Ivoire Fintech Association

3. Noha Shaker – Egyptian FinTech Association

4. Benazeer Saïdoo – Mauritius Africa FinTech Hub

5. Chilekwa Banda – Association of Digital Finance Practitioners, Zambia

6. Gerald Munyaradzi Nyakwawa – Digital Finance Practitioners Association of Zimbabwe

7. Meriem Yacoubi – Morocco Fintech Association

8. Tavonga M. – Fintech Association of Botswana

9. João Gaspar – Mozambique Fintech Association

10. Jameelah Sharrieff-Ayedun – Fintech Association of Nigeria

11. Ernest Kayinamura – Rwanda Fintech Association

12. Kagisho Dichabe – Fintech Association of South Africa (FINASA)

13. Reuben Mwatosya – Tanzania FinTech Association (TAFINA)

14. Dr. Amira Kaddour – Tunisia Fintech Association

15. Josephine Olok – FITSPA Uganda

16. Andualem Hailu – Ethiopian Digital Financial Service Providers Association

As President of the Ghana Fintech and Payment Association, Mr. Awagah has played a pivotal role in steering the Association towards excellence and creating an environment conducive to fintech development in Ghana. His appointment to the Board of the African Fintech Network serves as a testament to his influence and dedication to driving positive change in the fintech ecosystem.

The Ghana Fintech and Payment Association Team and itscommunity of members congratulates Mr. Awagah on this well-deserved appointment, expressing confidence that his expertise will significantly contribute to the success of the African Fintech Network.