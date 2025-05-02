Ghana’s Labor Groups Caution President Mahama on Chief Justice Removal

Organized labor in Ghana has called on President John Dramani Mahama to exercise restraint in the ongoing process to remove Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, warning that hasty actions could undermine judicial independence and democratic stability.

The appeal came during the 2025 May Day celebrations at Accra’s Black Star Square, where Trades Union Congress (TUC) Secretary-General Joshua Ansah addressed concerns over the suspension of the nation’s top judge.

Ansah emphasized the gravity of the situation, noting that Torkornoo’s suspension initiated after a prima facie case was established through petitions risks eroding public trust in governance institutions. “This development puts the country and our democracy on a slippery slope,” he told thousands of workers. “We urge the president to hasten slowly and proceed cautiously. Your decision will be consequential for our democracy.”

The Chief Justice’s suspension has sparked debate over executive influence on Ghana’s judiciary, with civil society groups and legal experts warning against perceived overreach. While the government has not detailed specific allegations against Torkornoo, critics argue the process lacks transparency and could set a precarious precedent for judicial accountability.

Ansah also criticized the administration’s handling of illegal mining, known locally as galamsey, accusing authorities of inadequate enforcement against environmental degradation and community displacement caused by the practice. “The threats posed by galamsey demand urgent, decisive action,” he said, linking the issue to broader governance failures.

The TUC’s dual critique underscores mounting tensions between Ghana’s government and labor organizations, particularly on matters of institutional integrity and resource management. The Chief Justice’s suspension follows a pattern of political clashes over judicial independence in West Africa, where executives in nations like Nigeria and Gambia have faced similar accusations of undermining judicial autonomy.

Ghana’s 1992 constitution mandates judicial oversight to prevent arbitrary executive actions, but recent developments have reignited calls for clearer safeguards. As the government navigates these challenges, the outcome of Torkornoo’s case may test Ghana’s commitment to balancing accountability with the separation of powers a cornerstone of its democratic reputation.

The May Day address reflects labor’s growing role as a watchdog in Ghana’s governance landscape, advocating not only for workers’ rights but also for broader institutional accountability. With judicial independence and environmental policy now central to public discourse, the government’s response to these critiques could shape its legacy amid rising demands for transparency and reform.