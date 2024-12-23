Ghana’s Labour Commission Executive Calls for Sweeping Educational Reforms

Ofosu Asamoah, Executive Secretary of Ghana’s Labour Commission, has announced a series of transformative reforms aimed at overhauling the nation’s education sector during the Quarterly Citizens and Stakeholders Engagement on Ministerial Deliverables held in Accra.

Asamoah stressed the critical importance of prioritizing Security Education, advocating for dialogue over confrontation among stakeholders. He emphasized that negotiation remains the preferred method for resolving disputes in the sector.

The event featured a presentation of the Labour Commission’s deliverables and achievements for 2024, underscoring its 19-year commitment to protecting the rights of both employers and employees. Asamoah also encouraged citizen engagement and feedback, with plans for quarterly performance evaluations that will allow citizens to independently assess the Commission’s efforts and provide their own scorecards. This initiative aims to foster continuous dialogue and collaboration between the government, stakeholders, and the public.

The high-profile gathering brought together a wide range of participants from various sectors, discussing strategies for recognizing successful educational initiatives and ensuring equitable access to quality education for students across Ghana.

Asamoah concluded by stressing the pivotal role that stakeholder engagement plays in transforming Ghana’s education system. Key areas for improvement include enhancing infrastructure, reducing student-teacher ratios, updating curricula, and providing professional development opportunities for educators. He emphasized the importance of community involvement, which helps promote collaboration, inclusivity, and ownership in the education system, ultimately ensuring that all students have access to quality education.

Key recommendations for advancing education in Ghana include increased government support, policy reforms to encourage community engagement, and fostering collaboration between businesses, schools, and local communities. By implementing these reforms, Ghana can build a stronger, more resilient education system that prepares students for the challenges of a rapidly evolving world.