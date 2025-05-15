Ghana’s Labour Minister Co-Chairs Fair Recruitment Initiative Conference in Geneva Next Week

The Ministry of Labour, Jobs and Employment, in collaboration with the International Labour Organization (ILO) and other partners, will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Fair Recruitment Initiative ( FRI) on 19th and 21st of May, 2025 at ILO’s premises at Geneva ( Switzerland).

The Minister for Labour, Hon. Dr. Abdul Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, together with the Minister of Labour of the State of Qatar, Ali bin Saeed bin Samikh Al Marri would be co-chairing at this Conference.

The programme is themed “A Fair Recruitment: A Decade of Progress and Future Challenges”.

Fair recruitment is often described as “the origin of decent work,” highlighting its essential role in protecting workers and ensuring that labour markets operate effectively. However, as the world of work undergoes significant changes, we face new challenges that demand our renewed commitment and collaboration in the recruitment sector. Unfortunately, abuses like discrimination, deceptive contracts, and excessive fees remain widespread both at home and abroad. Migrant workers are especially vulnerable, facing a staggering threefold increase in the risk of forced labour due to these unfair practices. The illegal profits generated from such exploitation are shocking, estimated around $5.6 billion.

Within countries, internal migrants and local job seekers also grapple with serious issues, including exorbitant recruitment fees that can trap them in debt bondage and coercive labour practices. These violations threaten not only worker protection but also the overall integrity of the labour markets.

In light of these pressing issues, the upcoming conference to be organized by the International Labour Organization (ILO) aims to address these challenges head-on and outline a strategic vision for the future of fair recruitment. This event marks a significant milestone for the Fair Recruitment Initiative (FRI), which has become a vital force in the fight against worker exploitation and the promotion of decent working conditions around the globe.

The Importance of Fair Recruitment

Fair recruitment is crucial for safeguarding the rights of all workers, particularly the most vulnerable among us, like migrant workers who frequently face exploitation. This principle has taken on new urgency in the context of recent global crises and transformations affecting the workforce.

Recent research from the ILO reveals the severity of these issues, showing that migrant workers are three times more likely to experience forced labour compared to the local workers. This alarming trend largely stems from exploitative recruitment practices. The financial burden on these workers is immense, with illegal profits from recruitment fees alone estimated to be around $5.6 billion.

A Decade of the Fair Recruitment Initiative

In response to these critical needs, the ILO launched the Fair Recruitment Initiative (FRI) back in 2014, grounded in international labour standards and a commitment to social dialogue. The initiative aims to create transparent and regulated recruitment practices that protect workers’ rights and prevent forced labour and trafficking.

The FRI operates through four strategic pillars designed to strengthen labour market institutions and enhance collaboration between public and private employment services. This approach ensures that job matching is not only efficient but also equitable, facilitating the integration of migrant workers and nationals alike.

Over the past decade, the FRI has made notable progress in raising awareness about recruitment-related challenges, developing tools for appropriate policy responses, and piloting innovative solutions. However, we still face significant hurdles in enforcing these practices effectively, which limits the initiative’s impact on the ground.

Upcoming Conference: Building on Success

In celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Fair Recruitment Initiative (FRI), the ILO is hosting a global strategic discussion aimed at shaping the future of fair recruitment. This conference will bring together government officials, worker and employer representatives, and experts from various sectors to review achievements, tackle challenges, and present a new global strategy for the Fair Recruitment Initiative (FRI) for the years 2026–2030.

Key Objectives of the conference includes;

1. Reviewing Progress: Participants will share insights on the FRI’s achievements and the obstacles encountered over the past decade.

2. Presenting New Strategies: The ILO will introduce a new global strategy focused on implementing fair recruitment practices in emerging contexts.

3. Enhancing Partnerships: Attendees will explore opportunities for collaboration to amplify the impact of fair recruitment initiatives.

4. Sustaining Progress: Engaging development partners will be crucial to ensure the sustainability and scalability of fair recruitment efforts.

Participants and Stakeholder Engagement

The conference will be graced by Hon. Dr. Abdul Rashid Pelpuo, Minister for Labour Jobs and Employment, Minister of Labour, State of Qatar, Ali bin Saeed bin Samikh Al Marri, ILO Director General, Gilbert Houngbo and key stakeholders, including government representatives from countries dedicated to promoting fair recruitment, as well as members of the FRI Advisory Committee.

Notable participants will include representatives from Bangladesh, Brazil, Ghana, Italy, Kenya, Mexico, the Philippines, Qatar, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, and the United States, alongside major organizations like the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) and the International Organization of Employers (IOE).

Beyond advisory committee members, invitations will extend to a wider audience, including ILO constituents from various regions to ensure diverse perspectives. Experts from global organizations, labour unions, and civil society will also be invited to share their insights.

Conclusion

As the global labour landscape continues to change, the urgency for fair recruitment practices cannot be overstated. The upcoming conference presents a crucial opportunity to build on the achievements of the FRI, confront ongoing challenges, and foster a collaborative approach that ensures fair recruitment to benefits all workers, regardless of their nationality.

The ILO’s commitment to advancing fair recruitment is not just a policy issue; it’s a moral obligation to protect the rights and dignity of workers everywhere. The discussions and strategies developed during this conference will be essential in shaping the future of fair recruitment and promoting social justice in the world of work.

BY CHARLOTTE HANSON &GEORGINA LARBI

The writers are from Public Affairs of the MLJE & staff of the ISD.