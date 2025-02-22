Ghana’s Labour Unions Pressed to Accept Modest Pay Rise Amid Economic Crisis

Professor Ransford Gyampo, President of the University of Ghana Chapter of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), has called on labour unions to temper their demands and recognize the severity of the nation’s economic challenges, even as they reluctantly accept a 10% salary increment described as “paltry.”

His remarks, made during an appearance on TV3’s The KeyPoints, underscore the fraught balance between workers’ expectations and fiscal realities in a country grappling with inflation, currency instability, and mounting debt.

“While this 10% increase is inadequate, we must demonstrate modesty,” Gyampo asserted, urging solidarity among all Ghanaians, including government officials, to “tighten belts” during the crisis. He contrasted the current adjustment with earlier increments of 23% and 25%, admitting, “I expected better.” Yet he framed the unions’ acceptance as a pragmatic response to dire circumstances, influenced by President John Mahama’s direct involvement in negotiations.

“When the president himself engages labour and explains the constraints, what options remain?” Gyampo questioned, acknowledging widespread discontent among workers while praising their “magnanimity” in conceding to the offer. His comments hint at the symbolic weight of Mahama’s participation, which may have eased tensions despite the offer falling short of expectations.

The decision highlights broader struggles within Ghana’s labour landscape, where unions have historically mobilized strikes over wage disputes but now face pressure to prioritize national recovery. With inflation hovering near 25% and the cedi undergoing repeated devaluation, the government’s fiscal space remains constrained. Critics, however, argue that austerity measures disproportionately burden public-sector workers, whose real incomes continue to erode.

Gyampo’s appeal reflects a delicate dance between advocacy and pragmatism. While labour leaders privately express frustration, the public acquiescence to the 10% hike signals a temporary truce—one that risks fraying if economic conditions fail to improve. Analysts note that the government’s ability to avert further unrest may hinge on transparent dialogue and tangible steps to stabilize the economy.

For now, the episode underscores a painful reality: in Ghana’s current climate, even imperfect compromises are seen as necessary to forestall deeper crises. Yet as workers brace for tighter budgets, the question lingers—how long can patience outweigh desperation before demands for fairer shares reignite?