Ghana’s Lavish Weddings Mask Billions Lost in Gift-Tax Evasion

Ghana’s opulent wedding culture, famed for extravagant ceremonies and lavish gifts, is under scrutiny as experts warn of systemic gift-tax evasion costing the economy billions.

High-value presents such as houses, vehicles, and cash exchanged at these events often escape taxation, exposing gaps in enforcement and fueling illicit financial flows.

Under Ghanaian law, gifts from non-family members—including property, shares, foreign currency, or even favors with monetary value—are taxable at 25% for residents and 30% for non-residents. Recipients must declare such assets within 21 days, but compliance remains alarmingly low. A 2017 study by the Institute of Liberty and Policy Innovation (ILAPI) estimated GH₵8 billion in lost revenue that year alone, with experts suggesting the figure has since ballooned amid lax oversight.

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) admits gift-tax revenues remain “unaccounted for” due to poor enforcement. “When taxes on gifts aren’t collected, it creates a loophole for hidden wealth,” said Dominic Naab, GRA Assistant Commissioner. He highlighted how cash-dominated transactions and weak tracking mechanisms enable individuals to disguise income as gifts, particularly through high-value assets like real estate.

Recent scandals underscore the issue. In 2023, former Sanitation Minister Cecilia Dapaah resigned after $1 million and €300,000 were allegedly stolen from her home. Subsequent probes revealed millions more in her accounts, raising questions about undeclared assets. Though corruption charges were later dropped on procedural grounds, the case exposed systemic failures in monitoring elite financial activity.

Similarly, a 2021 controversy erupted when a US$1 million “faith cheque” was presented to the daughter of prominent pastor Sam Korankye-Ankrah as a symbolic wedding gift. While dismissed as prophetic rather than literal, the incident sparked debates about how such gestures might mask tax avoidance.

Critics argue Ghana’s cash-based economy and cultural norms around gifting complicate enforcement. Jeffrey Kabutey Ocansey of Revenue Mobilisation Africa noted, “Many don’t realize that gifting a car or house triggers tax obligations. The GRA must educate the public while strengthening oversight.”

Experts urge reforms, including clearer tax thresholds, digitized transaction tracking, and leveraging agencies like the Financial Intelligence Centre to flag suspicious gifts. “The laws exist, but enforcement is weak,” Ocansey stressed. “Closing these gaps could recover billions for critical development programs.”

With Ghana grappling with debt restructuring and austerity measures, cracking down on gift-tax evasion has gained urgency. As weddings and elite exchanges continue unabated, the state faces mounting pressure to convert symbolic gestures of generosity into tangible revenue for a struggling economy.