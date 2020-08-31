Lawrence Nyanyo Nmai, President and Head Coach of the Pro Fighting Factory based in Ghana and Switzerland has been granted a professional Boxing Coaching License by the British and Irish Boxing Authority (BIBA).

The license grants him the opportunity to train boxers and undertake cornerman activities at professional Boxing Tournaments.

The license was granted on August 28, 2020, under the signature of Gianluca Di Caro Vice President of BIBA.

Nyanyo Nmai, arguably the pioneer of kickboxing in Ghana, the number 1 torch bearer of Ghana worldwide, the number1 fueller of Ghana kickboxing.

He was once the World Martial Arts Committee Muay Thai champion and won the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Kickboxer of the Year in 2010 and 2016.