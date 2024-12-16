Ghana’s Legal Challenge to Government Borrowing Seeks Expedited Hearing Over Constitutional Concerns

Private legal practitioner Jonathan Amable has formally requested an expedited hearing from the Supreme Court of Ghana regarding a constitutional injunction application he filed against the government.

The legal challenge questions the government’s borrowing practices, alleging violations of the 1992 Constitution and raising concerns about fiscal governance and public debt.

In a letter dated December 10, 2004, through his legal team at Heward-Mills & Co Dantu Chambers, Amable emphasized the urgency of the matter, requesting that the Supreme Court Registrar prioritize the case. “The 14-day period for notifying the Respondent expired on November 27, 2004. We humbly request fixing the hearing date for the application and any other processes filed in the matter at the earliest available sitting,” the letter stated.

At the heart of the injunction application is the government’s borrowing activities, which Amable contends breach Article 181(4) of the Constitution. This article stipulates that all government borrowing must be approved by Parliament, with specific terms and conditions clearly outlined. According to the letter, the government’s continued borrowing without parliamentary consent demonstrates an intention to persist in actions that violate constitutional provisions.

Amable further detailed the economic and constitutional implications of the government’s borrowing, stressing the growing public debt and its potential long-term consequences. “The continued borrowing operations of government are increasing the public debt of Ghana, the repayment of which may fall on the citizens through higher taxes, new taxes, and ultimately, debt restructuring,” the letter stated.

Since the injunction application was filed, the government has borrowed an additional GH¢208 billion and reportedly intends to borrow further, raising concerns about the legality of these actions without the required parliamentary approval. The letter emphasizes that while the plaintiff has not sought to invalidate existing Treasury bills or debt securities issued without parliamentary approval, the constitutional uncertainty surrounding these borrowings could undermine governance and erode public trust.

“The probability that Treasury bills and other debt securities may be declared unconstitutional and unenforceable in any subsequent constitutional enforcement action creates an urgent need to protect the national interest,” the letter warned.

Amable, who specializes in corporate and public finance law, argues that the government’s borrowing powers, although constitutionally granted, are not without limits. “The borrowing powers of a juristic person are conferred on it by its constitutive documents, and where granted, these powers must be exercised strictly within the limitations set forth,” the letter explained, stressing that the government’s actions contravene these principles.

The legal challenge, framed as a matter of public interest, calls for the judiciary to uphold constitutional mandates and ensure adherence to the country’s legal framework. “The government’s failure to adhere to these limitations is a grave matter of public interest that must be rectified urgently,” the letter asserts.

As of October 2024, Ghana’s public debt stood at GH¢761 billion, reflecting a 5.8% decline from the previous month, according to the Bank of Ghana. Despite the decline in public debt month-on-month, the figure still represents a significant increase from the previous year, with external debt reaching GH¢453.7 billion (US$27.9 billion) and domestic debt standing at GH¢307.3 billion.

Analysts estimate that the government will borrow approximately GH¢200 billion from the Treasury bill market in 2025, a decrease from the projected GH¢220 billion in 2024. However, with improved access to international funding and positive macroeconomic indicators signaling recovery, the government is expected to transition to longer-term financing options, though this shift is anticipated to occur after the first quarter of 2025.

The request for an expedited hearing underscores the pressing nature of the constitutional concerns raised by Amable, with wider implications for fiscal governance and the future trajectory of Ghana’s public debt management.