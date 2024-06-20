Ghana’s Legendary Foods Takes 2nd Place in Inaugural FoodTech World Cup

Ghanaian food startup, Legendary Foods, clinched second place at the inaugural FoodTech World Cup, held during this year’s HackSummit in Lausanne. The competition featured nine global startups pitching innovative solutions aimed at revolutionizing the food system.

Legendary Foods impressed judges with their pioneering approach in advanced insect agriculture, offering a sustainable alternative to meat and plant protein. Their solution addresses nutritional accessibility and sustainability, particularly focusing on reducing waste through efficient farming practices.

Shobhita Soor, Founder and CEO of Legendary Foods, expressed gratitude for the recognition, stating, “It’s an incredible opportunity to be runner-up in the FoodTech World Cup and collaborate with leaders like Givaudan, renowned for their innovative food technology worldwide.”

The competition was ultimately won by Italy’s Foreverland Food, celebrated for its development of cacao-free chocolate that retains the taste of traditional chocolate while promoting sustainability.

Riccardo Bottiroli, Co-Founder and CTO of Foreverland Food, commented on their victory, saying, “Becoming the FoodTech World Cup winner is a testament to our commitment and vision for sustainable food solutions.”

Alexandre Bastos, Head of Front End Innovation at Givaudan, praised the competition’s impact, remarking, “The FoodTech World Cup exceeded expectations, fostering significant engagement within the FoodTech community. We look forward to collaborating with finalists and supporting the growth of innovative startups like Foreverland Food.”

The FoodTech World Cup underscores a global commitment to advancing inclusive and diverse solutions in the food industry, setting the stage for future innovations in sustainable food technologies worldwide.