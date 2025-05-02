Ghana’s Liberal Party Condemns Chief Justice Suspension, Seeks Probe Chair Replacement

The Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) has publicly opposed the suspension of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, labeling the decision politically driven and a risk to judicial independence.

During a press briefing in Accra on Thursday, LPG General Secretary Jerry Apaw demanded the removal of Justice Gabriel Pwamang as head of the investigative committee overseeing the case, alleging bias in his appointment.

Apaw criticized Pwamang’s leadership, citing his prior involvement in Supreme Court rulings linked to the matter under review. “His continued role undermines confidence in this process,” Apaw stated, arguing that Pwamang’s history compromises neutrality. The LPG urged authorities to appoint an alternative chair from Ghana’s “many qualified, impartial justices,” stressing that public trust in legal proceedings hinges on perceived fairness.

“This suspension is unjustified and damages the judiciary’s autonomy,” Apaw said. “Our concern is not partisan but rooted in safeguarding the rule of law.” He invoked the legal maxim, “Justice must not only be done but must be seen to be done,” to underscore calls for transparency.

The dispute highlights escalating tensions over judicial oversight in Ghana, where political scrutiny of high-profile legal decisions remains contentious. While the government has yet to respond to the LPG’s demands, the case reflects broader debates about the separation of powers and the criteria for impartiality in sensitive investigations. Legal analysts note that challenges to probe committees are rare but often arise during politically charged cases, testing institutional credibility.

Ghana’s judiciary has faced increased public scrutiny in recent years, with advocacy groups emphasizing the need for transparent disciplinary processes to uphold constitutional integrity. The outcome of this confrontation could set precedents for handling allegations against senior judicial figures, balancing accountability with protections against executive overreach.