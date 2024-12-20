Ghana’s Lithium Agreement Faces Uncertainty as Parliamentary Consensus Falters

Ghana’s first-ever lithium agreement, signed in October 2023, is facing increasing uncertainty as parliamentary consensus on its ratification falters, raising concerns among resource experts about lost economic opportunities, reduced investor confidence, and delayed local benefits.

The agreement, which promises significant revenue from the country’s lithium reserves, remains in limbo as the government awaits parliamentary approval.

While experts acknowledge that parliamentary delays may not be inherently problematic, they stress the economic risks involved. Eliasu Ali, Policy Lead for Minerals and Mining at the Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP), emphasized the importance of scrutinizing the delay to ensure that the country maximizes short-term economic benefits while pursuing long-term value addition. “What matters is ensuring material scrutiny that justifies this delay, if any, on the part of Parliament. Ghana must look to optimize economic benefits from the lithium agreement in the short term while advancing value addition in the medium to long term,” Ali explained.

A study by ACEP underscores the financial stakes involved. According to their sensitivity analysis, a 10 percent fluctuation in lithium prices could lead to a 27 percent change in government revenues, highlighting the vulnerability of the deal to price volatility. In comparison, changes in other fiscal elements such as royalty rates or corporate tax rates would have a much smaller impact on revenue. With lithium prices consistently trending downward from December 2022 to December 2023, any further delays in the agreement could lead to missed revenue opportunities, potentially eroding the project’s profitability.

Ali also pointed out that the feasibility study by Atlantic Lithium predicts a further decline in spodumene prices, from US$3,000 per tonne in 2025 to around US$1,500 per tonne between 2031 and 2036. This price volatility, coupled with high production costs (which account for 45 percent of the project’s total revenues), could significantly affect the project’s economic viability, particularly when local procurement opportunities for businesses are delayed.

Echoing these concerns, Denis Gyeyir, Africa Senior Programme Officer at the Natural Resource Governance Institute (NRGI), warned that any further delays could dampen investor confidence, not only for the Ewoyaa project but for other lithium ventures in the region. NRGI’s analysis of the project’s fiscal regime reveals that up to 70 percent of government revenue from the deal depends on the project’s profitability, which is vulnerable to falling lithium prices. Gyeyir cautioned that continued delays could reset the entire process, further extending the timeline for economic and local development benefits.

“This will also have livelihood impacts, as chiefs from the area have already raised concerns about their inability to undertake farming and other economic activities since the area has been designated for mining,” Gyeyir added, highlighting the potential social consequences of postponing the agreement.

Despite these concerns, Gyeyir acknowledged that Ghana’s position in the global lithium market is unlikely to be significantly impacted in the short term. As a relatively small player in the global market for critical minerals, Ghana does not wield significant influence over prices or demand. However, he noted the growing international investment in Research and Development (R&D) into alternative materials to lithium-ion batteries, particularly from the US, China, and the EU. Success in these efforts could impact global lithium demand and, by extension, Ghana’s prospects for downstream value generation.

Ghana’s government signed the agreement with Barari DV Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of Atlantic Lithium, to mine lithium at Ewoyaa in the Mfantsiman Municipality of the Central Region. The agreement includes a 10 percent royalty rate and a 13 percent free carried interest for the state, designed to maximize national benefits. It spans 15 years and covers approximately 42.63 square kilometers, granting Barari DV exclusive rights to extract lithium and associated minerals.

Despite the promising terms, including enhanced state participation and local involvement, the deal is still pending parliamentary approval as required by Ghana’s mining laws. Without this final approval, the project’s potential remains uncertain, leaving both national and local stakeholders in a precarious position.