Ghana’s Lithium Deal at Crossroads as New Government Weighs Options

A leading natural resource governance expert has warned Ghana’s new administration against reopening or scrapping its unratified lithium mining agreement with Barari DV Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of Atlantic Lithium, cautioning that such moves risk destabilizing investor trust and derailing future mineral sector investments.

The deal, signed in October 2023 but still pending parliamentary approval, has resurfaced as a contentious issue under President John Mahama’s government, which has signaled a shift toward prioritizing local value addition in mining contracts.

Denis Gyeyir, Africa Senior Programme Officer at the Natural Resource Governance Institute (NRGI), outlined three paths for Lands and Natural Resources Minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah: ratify the existing agreement, renegotiate terms to align with new policy goals, or discard the deal entirely and seek a new investor. While renegotiation could delay timelines and disrupt local communities awaiting project benefits, Gyeyir stressed that abruptly terminating the contract would send “a dangerous signal” to global investors. “Are we suggesting that every government change justifies tossing out existing agreements?” he questioned in an interview with B&FT.

The lithium agreement, covering a 15-year lease for mining at Ewoyaa in Central Region, includes a 10% royalty rate and 13% free carried interest for the state—terms touted as Ghana’s most favorable to date. However, critics like the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) argue it still falls short of ensuring sufficient national control and value-chain integration. Minister Buah, during his parliamentary vetting, emphasized a “paradigm shift” in future mineral deals to secure greater local processing and economic gains. “Ghana must win in new negotiations for our minerals,” he declared, underscoring alignment with the government’s broader push to leverage resources like lithium for industrialization.

The deal’s limbo reflects deeper tensions between maximizing short-term revenue and fostering long-term investor confidence. Barari DV has already invested heavily in feasibility studies and prospecting, with communities near the Ewoyaa site left in limbo as development stalls. Gyeyir urged swift action: “The priority should be to get lithium and bauxite contracts before Parliament immediately for consideration.” Delays, he noted, risk not only financial losses but also reputational damage as global markets watch Ghana’s handling of its inaugural lithium pact.

Ghana’s status as Africa’s top gold producer adds pressure to strike a balance. The country’s mining sector has long faced criticism for skewed agreements favoring foreign firms, but abrupt policy shifts could deter the very investments needed to develop emerging sectors like lithium and green minerals. The Mahama administration’s emphasis on value addition—processing raw minerals domestically rather than exporting them—aligns with regional trends but requires infrastructure and capital that Ghana currently lacks.

The lithium standoff also highlights systemic gaps in resource governance. Despite a 2016 Minerals Development Fund Act aimed at enhancing transparency, weak parliamentary oversight and rushed negotiations have plagued major deals. The previous government’s failure to secure ratification for the Barari DV agreement, despite two years of talks, underscores these institutional challenges.

As Ghana navigates this pivotal moment, the stakes extend beyond lithium. The nation’s ability to attract investment for its bauxite and untapped critical minerals hinges on demonstrating contractual stability. For Gyeyir, the solution lies in transparency: “Engage stakeholders openly—if terms need tweaking, do it swiftly and collaboratively.” Meanwhile, communities near Ewoyaa remain caught between hope for jobs and fears of displacement, their fortunes tied to a deal that has yet to move from paper to practice.

The Mahama government now faces a litmus test: Can it reconcile its ambitions for a fairer mining regime with the pragmatic demands of global capital? The answer will shape not only Ghana’s lithium future but its credibility as a destination for the energy transition’s next frontier.