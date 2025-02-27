Ghana’s Mahama Confronts Economic Crossroads in High-Stakes State of the Nation Address

President John Dramani Mahama faces mounting pressure to outline a credible economic recovery plan as he delivers Ghana’s 2025 State of the Nation Address (SONA) today, with citizens, businesses, and investors demanding urgent action to tackle soaring living costs, unemployment, and fiscal instability.

The speech, a critical test for his nascent National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration, comes amid heightened scrutiny over his recent claims of “criminal mismanagement” of the economy under the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

Seven weeks into his term, Mahama’s administration is under the microscope to translate campaign pledges into actionable policies. Labour unions, still reeling from layoffs and stagnant wages, are pushing for immediate relief measures, including the reinstatement of dismissed public sector workers and a promised 10% basic salary increase. Meanwhile, businesses and financial institutions seek clarity on strategies to stabilize the cedi, curb inflation, and lower borrowing costs to revive investor confidence.

Central to today’s address will be Mahama’s ability to substantiate his explosive allegation that Ghana’s economy was left as a “crime scene” by the NPP. His remarks last week, made during tense wage negotiations with unions, have polarized public discourse. Analysts argue that failing to back these claims with concrete evidence—such as audit findings or fiscal data—could undermine his credibility and weaken public trust in his reform agenda.

“The President must move beyond rhetoric and present a forensic account of the challenges he inherited,” said Accra-based economist Nana Ama Boateng. “Ghanaians need transparency on the debt landscape, revenue leaks, and a clear roadmap to stabilize prices and restore growth.”

Investors are particularly focused on signals of fiscal discipline, with banks urging reforms to reduce Ghana’s risk profile and attract foreign capital. Recent turbulence in the financial sector, including liquidity crunches and currency volatility, has left markets jittery. Stabilizing the cedi and addressing legacy debts from energy sector arrears are seen as urgent priorities to prevent further inflationary shocks.

The construction and housing sectors, pivotal for job creation, await details on infrastructure projects and affordable housing initiatives. Industry leaders hope for accelerated spending on road networks and digital infrastructure to stimulate employment and ease supply chain bottlenecks. Meanwhile, small businesses are lobbying for tax relief and incentives to offset rising operational costs linked to erratic utility tariffs and fuel prices.

Critics warn that Mahama’s policy framework must balance short-term relief with long-term structural reforms. While temporary subsidies or social welfare programs could ease public frustration, sustainable recovery hinges on boosting agricultural productivity, diversifying exports, and leveraging Ghana’s digital economy.

The address also comes amid cautious optimism over slowing inflation, which declined to 23.5% in January 2025 from historic highs. However, food inflation—driven by climate-related farm losses and import dependency—remains a persistent threat to household budgets. Economists stress that without targeted support for farmers and strategic grain reserves, price volatility could derail progress.

As Ghana navigates a fragile post-debt restructuring recovery, Mahama’s ability to forge consensus on austerity measures will prove decisive. With the IMF likely monitoring fiscal commitments tied to its $3 billion bailout program, the speech is expected to reaffirm Ghana’s pledge to meet deficit targets while protecting social spending.

Today’s SONA arrives at a pivotal juncture. For ordinary Ghanaians, it represents a litmus test of whether the government grasps the scale of their struggles. For markets, it is a gauge of policy coherence. And for Mahama, it is an opportunity to shift the narrative from crisis to recovery—or risk losing momentum in a nation eager for results.

“The President has diagnosed the disease,” remarked political analyst Kwame Asare. “Now, he must prescribe the cure—and prove it’s more than a placebo.”