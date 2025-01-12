Ghana’s Mahama Orders Halt to State Land Transactions Amid Asset Recovery Effort

The Government of Ghana has implemented a significant policy shift, instructing the immediate cessation of all transactions related to the sale, lease, or processing of state and public lands.

This directive, signed by Dr. Callistus Mahama, Secretary to President John Dramani Mahama, was issued on January 10, 2025, and aims to safeguard state lands for the benefit of both current and future generations. The decision reflects the new administration’s ongoing commitment to addressing concerns over the management of public assets, particularly land.

The order has placed a temporary freeze on any ongoing transactions involving state-owned lands. Furthermore, the Lands Commission has been instructed to submit a detailed report outlining recent and pending transactions within a two-week deadline. This development signals the administration’s serious intent to address allegations of land mismanagement and irregularities, particularly those made during the tenure of former President Akufo-Addo.

President Mahama’s focus on reclaiming state assets and restoring transparency has been a key feature of his leadership. This directive comes on the heels of promises made during the 2024 election campaign, where he pledged to investigate state land dealings and recover assets that were sold under dubious circumstances. Speaking at a campaign rally in Accra, Mahama emphasized that “the wealth of this country belongs to the people” and assured the public that his administration would scrutinize all land transactions for fraud.

Concerns about the misuse of public lands have been a prominent issue in Ghanaian politics. Allegations surfaced during the previous administration that state lands were allocated to influential individuals, including family members of top officials, for personal gain. North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa was vocal about the issue, criticizing the allocation of prime land in Accra to the associates of former President Akufo-Addo, calling it “unacceptable” for public land to be used for private advantage. Political science expert Professor Ransford Gyampo also added his voice to the debate, insisting that any questionable land acquisitions must be reversed to serve the public good rather than individual interests.

The immediate halt to land transactions marks a critical first step in the Mahama administration’s broader anti-corruption and governance reform agenda. With the Lands Commission now tasked with reviewing all recent land deals, it is expected that transactions conducted under potentially questionable circumstances will be closely examined. The directive also signals the government’s determination to ensure that the management of public assets is both transparent and accountable.

While the full implications of the review process are yet to be revealed, the decision to demand a comprehensive report on recent land deals marks a decisive move towards restoring trust in public land management. The administration’s efforts to tackle corruption and ensure the rightful return of state resources are likely to be met with both support and scrutiny, as the review process unfolds.

Ultimately, the success of President Mahama’s asset recovery initiatives will hinge on the government’s ability to identify and address the irregularities that have undermined the proper stewardship of public lands in the past. As Ghana moves forward with these reforms, the eyes of the public remain keenly fixed on the outcomes of this high-stakes investigation.