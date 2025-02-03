Ghana’s Mahama Pushes Education Reforms Through National Dialogue

President John Dramani Mahama has moved to fulfill a key campaign pledge by launching a National Education Forum aimed at overhauling Ghana’s education system, with a focus on addressing longstanding challenges within the controversial Free Senior High School (Free SHS) policy.

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the president’s acting spokesperson, confirmed the initiative Sunday, stressing Mahama’s commitment to a “consultative, inclusive” approach to reforms—a sharp contrast, he argued, to the previous administration’s “intransigent” governance style.

The eight-member committee tasked with organizing the forum, chaired by former University of Cape Coast Pro Vice-Chancellor Professor George K. T. Oduro, has two weeks to deliver a report outlining proposed reforms. Its mandate includes gathering input from educators, policymakers, and civil society to craft solutions for issues plaguing the sector, from overcrowded classrooms to funding shortfalls. Kwakye Ofosu, speaking on Channel One Newsroom, framed the effort as a corrective measure. “We inherited a system in disarray,” he said, accusing the former government of silencing critics and ignoring stakeholder expertise. “Education isn’t a partisan project—it demands collaboration.”

The forum’s launch revives a debate over the Free SHS policy, introduced in 2017 under former President Nana Akufo-Addo. While the program expanded access to secondary education, critics say it strained infrastructure and teacher capacity, leading to declining academic standards. Mahama, who has criticized the policy’s rollout as “rushed,” now faces pressure to balance accessibility with quality—a challenge requiring buy-in from unions, parents, and students.

Analysts note the political stakes. With Ghana’s 2024 elections highlighting education as a frontline issue, Mahama’s push for dialogue signals an attempt to position himself as a consensus-builder. Yet skepticism persists. Past education forums under previous governments have yielded lofty recommendations but scant implementation, raising questions about whether this effort will avoid becoming another bureaucratic exercise.

Kwakye Ofosu dismissed such concerns, insisting Mahama’s team would act on the committee’s findings. “This isn’t about optics,” he said. “We campaigned on fixing education, and that means listening to those who live its realities daily.” The committee’s diverse membership—including academics like Professor Goski Alabi and civil society figures like education advocate Kofi Asare—suggests an effort to bridge divides.

Still, challenges loom. Teacher unions have long demanded better working conditions and curriculum reforms, while parents worry about hidden costs undermining the Free SHS promise. Meanwhile, students continue to grapple with inadequate learning materials and overcrowding. The forum’s success may hinge on whether it can translate broad consultations into actionable, funded policies—and whether Mahama’s government can muster the political will to see them through.

As Ghana’s education crossroads, the stakes extend beyond classrooms. A functional system is critical for equipping youth to drive economic growth and compete regionally. For Mahama, the forum represents not just a policy test but a legacy-defining opportunity. The coming weeks will reveal whether dialogue translates to deliverable change—or if Ghana’s students are left waiting, once again, for promises unfulfilled.