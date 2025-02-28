Ghana’s Mahama Seeks to Revive Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill as Government Legislation Amid Contentious Debate

President John Mahama has announced plans to reintroduce Ghana’s lapsed anti-LGBTQ+ legislation as a government-backed bill, marking a significant shift in strategy to advance the controversial policy.

Speaking during a Fellowship with the Clergy at the Accra International Conference Centre on February 28, 2025, Mahama framed the move as aligning with his “Christian values,” declaring that “only two genders exist—a man and a woman—and marriage is between a man and a woman.”

The original bill, formally titled the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, expired after former President Nana Akufo-Addo declined to assent to it during his tenure. Passed by Parliament in 2023 as a private member’s bill, the legislation sought to criminalize LGBTQ+ identities, advocacy, and allyship, imposing penalties including imprisonment for those deemed to promote “non-conforming” sexual or gender identities. Akufo-Addo’s refusal to sign it followed multiple legal challenges filed at the Supreme Court, which argued the bill violated constitutional rights to privacy and dignity.

Mahama revealed he is now in consultations with Parliament’s Speaker to reintroduce the bill as a state-sponsored initiative, arguing it would ensure broader governmental legitimacy and stakeholder input. “Renewing this bill should reflect the will of the people I govern,” he asserted, adding that a government-led approach could foster “consensus” amid polarized debates. His remarks echo earlier statements made in January 2025 during a meeting with Ghana’s Catholic Bishops Conference, where he first floated the idea of rebranding the legislation as an executive priority.

The push reignites a fiery national and international discourse. Human rights groups have long condemned the bill as a draconian assault on minority freedoms, warning it could incite violence against LGBTQ+ Ghanaians and undermine public health efforts. Conversely, religious leaders and conservative factions, who dominate Ghana’s socio-political landscape, have championed the bill as a defense of “traditional values.” By adopting it as government policy, Mahama risks deepening divisions while appealing to his base ahead of upcoming elections.

Legal experts caution that reintroducing the bill without substantive revisions could trigger renewed court battles. The original draft faced criticism for vague language criminalizing even speech or media support for LGBTQ+ rights. Should it pass again, Ghana could also confront diplomatic and economic repercussions, including strained relations with Western allies and potential cuts to foreign aid. In 2023, the U.S. hinted at “reassessing partnerships” with countries enacting anti-LGBTQ+ laws, while global corporations expressed concerns over Ghana’s investment climate.

Political analysts note Mahama’s strategy may aim to consolidate conservative support but question its timing. With Ghana grappling with economic stagnation and public frustration over infrastructure gaps, critics argue prioritizing divisive social legislation distracts from pressing governance challenges. “This isn’t just about morality—it’s a calculated political maneuver,” said Accra-based sociologist. “However, weaponizing intolerance for votes could backfire, both socially and economically.”

As consultations proceed, activists vow to resist the bill’s revival. “We’re prepared to fight this in court and on the streets,” said LGBTQ+ advocate Eric Ohena Larbi. “Our humanity isn’t negotiable.” Meanwhile, government spokespersons stress the bill remains in preliminary stages, with no draft yet submitted to Parliament.

For now, Mahama’s declaration signals a hardening stance on an issue that continues to test Ghana’s balance between cultural conservatism and constitutional rights—a tension unlikely to fade as the nation watches this contentious chapter unfold.