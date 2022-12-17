Ghana’s main opposition party holds congress to elect national officers

Ghana’s main opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), on Saturday held a congress to elect national officers to steer affairs over the next four years.

More than 9,000 delegates from the 16 administrative regions and 275 constituencies converged at the Accra Sports Stadium, the venue for the congress, as early as 7 a.m. for proceedings to commence.

All national positions, including the chairmanship and the vice positions, general secretary and two deputies, national organizer and deputies, treasurer, national communications officer, and executive member positions, are up for grabs.

The elections began at 5 p.m. and will run into the night. Enditem