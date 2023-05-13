Ghana’s main opposition party selecting candidates for general elections

Ghana’s main opposition party, the National Democratic Congress, held its presidential and parliamentary primaries on Saturday to elect candidates for the 2024 general elections.

Party delegates throughout the 275 constituencies will elect a presidential candidate to lead the party to seek power in the 2024 presidential election.

Vying for the presidential candidate slot are former Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama, former Finance Minister Kwabena Duffuor, and former Mayor of Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu.

Each constituency will also select a parliamentary candidate to contest for a parliamentary seat in the next parliament.

Ghana's electoral commission assured the party that its officials would supervise the elections to ensure credible party primaries.